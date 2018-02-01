Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery solutions announced today the availability of Panaya Test Center 2.0 (PTC), a test acceleration platform that helps organizations drive innovation by accelerating and standardizing enterprise application testing. PTC 2.0 introduces machine learning capabilities that automatically create real-life test cases based on actual usage, improving testing relevance and efficiency while generating audit-ready test documentation for proof of compliance, including e-signatures.

Since launching Panaya Test Center in November 2016, Panaya has more than doubled its number of customers to over 300 Global 2000 companies. Successfully positioned as an alternative to HPQC (HP Quality Center), Panaya was recently named as a leading testing tool by Software Testing Help and Test Magazine. Maximilian Mayrhofer, Global Program Manager at Allianz Global Investors expressed that, “We would not have been able to do the testing that we did if we hadn’t had the automation and the acceleration potential that Panaya brought to the table.”

PTC 2.0 helps IT keep pace with rapidly changing requirements while reducing testing efforts by 30-50% without sacrificing scope or quality. The testing process is accelerated by standardizing test cycles as both technical IT and business users adopt the same testing methodology, automating manual methods of testing, and providing increased visibility into every test cycle – including large scale UAT cycles.

In May 2017, Panaya announced Autonomous TestingSM for SAP, eliminating the pain associated with business knowledge capture and the process of creating and maintaining manually engineered scripts for zero touch test case creation and maintenance. PTC 2.0 introduces Omega, the machine learning engine behind Autonomous TestingSM, which uses machine learning algorithms to automatically create real-life test cases based on Business User activities captured in production.

With PTC 2.0, users can save time by accelerating manual testing traditionally managed in Excel and Word. Every test execution is effortlessly documented – including test evidence and a record of steps for test reproduction, seamlessly engaging all relevant business and IT stakeholders as they adopt the same testing methodology. Martin Spiegler, Project Manager at Eissmann Group Automotive noted this achievement, “In total, we achieved 50% time savings on all regression tests, as we recorded our test cases and can re-use them every time.” Finally, audit-ready test documentation provides proof of compliance, including e-signatures for test runs and the monitoring of the signature process, essential for heavily regulated industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

“Providing visibility into business processes and workflow, and ensuring business process quality is often challenging for companies,” said IDC analyst Melinda-Carol Ballou, in the white paper Optimizing Business Processes for Competitive Success.” Organizations that evolve away from the restrictions and confines of manual business process quality approaches (with use of Microsoft Word, Excel, email etc.) benefit significantly from increased visibility, management and analysis, with the ability to reuse existing effective business processes.”

Jake Klein, CEO at Panaya added that, “Despite the fact that IT departments invest heavily in automation, manual methods are still used for 80% of enterprise application testing. Panaya Test Center 2.0 leverages advanced technologies to replace inefficient manual methods so that our users can collaborate and create higher quality software faster, which is essential for enterprise agility and digital transformation.”