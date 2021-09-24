Parasoft has expanded its API and SAST testing with enhanced OWASP support. The upgrade features penetration testing, which shifts security testing into developer workflows. This shift will address API security issues by identifying vulnerabilities in APIs.

The platform integrates Parasoft SOAtest and Smart API Test Generator with OWASP ZAP to build security into development workflows. Users can also incorporate security testing without being a security expert by utilizing penetration testing as part of their API test scenarios.

“This is an excellent way to push security left into developers’ daily activities to leverage test automation and run security tests as part of API functional testing. It lowers the barriers to API security testing for novice users who aren’t trained in security,” said Kevin E. Greene, director of security solutions at Parasoft.

LEADTOOLS Version 22 now available

LEAD Technologies has announced the release of LEADTOOLS Version 22. The upgrade features a New Document Editor and ID Reader, as well as updates to Recognition, Medical, and Multimedia engines.

With this release comes LEADTOOLS Edit SDK, a Javascript-based document editor that provides users with a zero-footprint document-editing solution for HTML/Javascript apps. In addition to this, LEADTOOLS Version 22 also brings an intelligent ID reader SDK that extracts data from live streams and photos of ID cards without requiring a predefined layout.

There have also been enhancements to their medical toolkit, including an expanded 3D capability. With this, users get a new virtual cephalometric rendering method to create sagittal X-ray projection of a 3D volume as well as new MRI implementation that provides faster and clearer rendering.

Progress to acquire application experience company Kemp

Recently, Progress has announced the acquisition of Kemp in order to extend its portfolio of market-leading products in DevOps, application development, data connectivity and digital experience by adding application experience management.

With this acquisition, Progress gains access to Kemp Loadmaster and Flowmon Network Visibility products which monitor application performance and distribute and balance traffic and workloads across servers. Applications such as these work hand-in-hand with Progress offerings such as WhatsUp Gold; this combination will offer users a more advanced application experience solution.

The acquisition will cost $258 million and is expected to close in October of 2021.

PostgreSQL 14 RC 1 released

PostgreSQL announced that the first release candidate of PostgreSQL 14 is now available for download. The planned date for general availability of PostgreSQL 14 is September 30, 2021.

With this upgrade, several bug fixes will be available to users such as: autovacuum analyzing partitioned tables being reverted and no longer available and create statistics now rejects single variable expressions.

With this first candidate release, PostgreSQL 14 is on schedule with the initial release date, unless an issue is discovered that warrants a delay. For more information visit the Beta Testing page.