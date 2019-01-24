SmartBear, the innovator behind the industry’s highest impact tools to build, test, and monitor great software, announced TestComplete 14.0, which features native support for Behavior-Driven Development (BDD), bridging the gap between technical and non-technical users. This release also includes a seamless integration with HipTest, the only native BDD collaborative platform to define test cases and generate living documentation. With HipTest and TestComplete, SmartBear is leading innovation for BDD test automation, improving collaboration across stakeholders, and enabling organizations to move toward faster and higher-quality software delivery.

Organizations have turned toward BDD to quickly align and accelerate team collaboration across the delivery pipeline – allowing for business, development, and QA teams to speak a universal language while they build and test new features. Previously, test scenarios written in Gherkin had to be generated in code or test scripts to be used in TestComplete, leaving implementation and maintenance to a limited group of technical teammates. Now, test cases designed and written using the Gherkin syntax can be easily created, maintained, and converted to automated UI functional tests with the industry leading object recognition and Record & Replay technology found in TestComplete, without the need for additional plug-ins or third-party tools.

“BDD provides a major leap forward for software teams looking to transform their organizational processes and culture toward a more collaborative, united mindset for software development,” said Anand Sundaram, Vice President of Products at SmartBear. “SmartBear continues to lead the BDD marketplace with tools, that include HipTest, CrossBrowserTesting, TestLeft, and now TestComplete, to accelerate software delivery.”

TestComplete 14.0 also includes a native integration with Jenkins Pipeline in addition to Freestyle to accelerate your CI/CD pipeline, support for web testing components such as Shadow DOM and custom elements, and support for all the latest browser versions and mobile platforms. Native BDD support and other enhancements in TestComplete will optimize test automation efforts for all teams thereby paving a more direct and seamless path to Agile and DevOps.