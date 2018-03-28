Testplant has acquired NCC Group’s Web Performance Division, bringing a SaaS-based user-centric application platform and a team of testing, monitoring, and data science experts to the company. As part of the acquisition, Testplant is rebranding the combined company to Eggplant. Eggplant is the name of the company’s flagship product designed for user-centric, end-to-end test automation and analytics solution.

“We’ve built a strong offering in the marketplace and are proud of the customers we have in our portfolio,” said Simon Austin, technical director at NCC Group Web Performance. “Eggplant has a great reputation in the industry and the combination will offer customers a new and innovative model for continuous business assurance, allowing them to deliver the very best in digital services, products and experiences to their own customers.”

According to Eggplant, the acquisition will accelerate the company’s Digital Automation Intelligence vision. It brings synthetic monitoring, real user monitoring (RUM), performance analysis, load testing and analytics products to Eggplant’s products. These additions will enable Eggplant to offer integrated continuous testing and allow its customers to “shift right” and release apps faster, while still continuing their testing while in production.

The company says Eggplant will now be able to enhance its customers’ DevOps pipelines in order to provide faster product delivery, visibility, and continuous product improvement, while still ensuring a superior digital experience.

“This is a key milestone in our growth strategy and we welcome the NCC Group’s Web Performance team and its customers to our organization,” said John Bates, CEO of Eggplant. “There has never been a greater demand for optimizing digital experiences and with the addition of new products and expertise, Eggplant can now more easily monitor, analyze and enhance the online customer experience, as well as accelerating the speed of delivery, quality and effectiveness of new digital products and services.”