Tricentis is attempting to meet the growing demand for high quality mobile applications by releasing Testim Mobile, a mobile extension to its testing platform Testim.

According to Tricentis, testing for mobile applications can pose a lot of challenges, because unlike browsers, phones and tablets can vary widely in performance, size, and operating system.

With Testim Mobile, testers can use either physical devices or emulators in testing, and tests can also be run in parallel across those different testing options.

Devices can be set up and configured in minutes using the Tricentis Mobile Agent, which helps to also simplify device management.

Testers using Windows are able to still test iOS devices from their laptops by connecting the devices to the Mobile Agent.

For testers looking to utilize an emulator or simulator instead of physical devices, they can upload apps into the cloud and then share them with other team members too.

It also allows for codeless authoring of tests, while traditionally mobile testing has required scripted or coded tests, adding an additional skills requirement to the testing process.

Users of Testim should have an easy time getting used to Testim Mobile, as it uses the same UI.

“Ever-changing consumer expectations require organizations to frequently evolve their mobile applications, risking challenges due to a variety of operating systems, unstable network connections, geo-location capabilities, and more. As more mobile-first companies enter the market, organizations must ensure high performance, functionality, and usability for their apps to be successful,” said Suhail Ansari, chief technology officer at Tricentis. “Testim Mobile delivers innovative mobile testing capabilities that enable agile teams to quickly evaluate quality, debug failures, and use feedback to innovate on their applications through a continuous build and release cycle.”