Open source fuels innovation, but hidden vulnerabilities can put your entire organization at risk.

The 2025 State of Vulnerability Management and Remediation Report explores the growing risks organizations face due to vulnerable open source components. While open source powers modern innovation, outdated and unpatched libraries can compromise entire applications, leading to financial losses and reputational damage. Security teams struggle with prioritizing vulnerabilities, managing false positives, and addressing risks early in the development lifecycle.

This report, based on a survey of DevSecOps professionals, reveals why most enterprise applications remain at risk and what organizations can do to improve remediation efforts. From AI-driven risk prioritization to automated remediation integrated into CI/CD pipelines, discover how to strengthen security while enabling developers to focus on innovation.

Download now.