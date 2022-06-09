Value stream management sounds great in theory, but the path to implementing it can seem daunting if you’re trying to do it all at once. It requires cooperation from different organizations in the business, adoption of new practices, and adoption of new technologies to facilitate it.

At {virtual} VSMcon 2022, Bob Davis, chief marketing officer at Plutora, offered practical steps for getting started with value stream management to reduce that feeling of overwhelm.

“We see the difference between the theories of DevOps and Agile and value stream management, and the pragmatic approach to implementing it,” said Davis.

