Sencha is trying to increase JavaScript access for hobbyist developers, startups, and students by releasing its Ext JS Community Edition. Ext JS Community Edition is a free edition of Sencha’s JavaScript tooling, components, and framework targeted at those groups.

According to the company, Ext JS Community Edition includes a powerful UI component library that will enable developers to build and maintain cross-platform web and mobile applications.

Sencha is making this solution available to individuals and organizations that have under $10,000 in revenue or less than five developers.

Tools in Ext JS Community Edition include:

Pre-integrated and tested UI components

Customizable themes

Robust data package

Npm packaging and open tooling support

Sample apps and stencils

“Our goal is to make application development more accessible to more people, so when your application or business takes off, you don’t have to learn new tools or port code from various tool-sets,” said Sandeep Adwankar, senior product manager at Sencha. “Community Edition eliminates those growing pains while giving aspiring developers access to valuable capabilities.”