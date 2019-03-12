The Linux Foundation today announced the formation of a new JavaScript community: The OpenJS Foundation. The new foundation is a result of the combining of the Node.js Foundation and the JS Foundation. The two foundations announced in October plans to merge their JavaScript communities.

The OpenJS Foundation will aim to provide a neutral location for hosting, sustaining and funding projects and activities that benefit the entire ecosystem. It is currently made up of 31 open-source projects such as the popular Appium, Dojo, jQuery, Node.js and webpack projects. In addition, the foundation will extend non-hosted projects.

“This is an exciting step forward for the entire open source JavaScript community, as it strengthens the impact of our collective efforts under one united Foundation,” said Dave Methvin, technical advisory committee chair of JS Foundation. “A new merged Foundation is able to better serve the community and members to grow the JavaScript ecosystem from a technology and standards perspective.”

For developers, the foundation explains it will provide a “more effective distribution of financial and marketing resources.”

When Node.js and the JS Foundations announced the intent to merge, goals in mind included: improved operational excellence, streamlined member engagement, increased collaboration, an umbrella project structure, and a single home for the JavaScript ecosystem.

Current corporate members include GoDaddy, Google, IBM, Joyent, PayPal and MIcrosoft.

“OpenJS Foundation will provide improved member and community engagement by creating one, premier home for projects within the open JavaScript community to provide access to resources that enable better collaboration and sustainability,” said Mike Dolan, vice president of strategic programs, the Linux Foundation. “By creating a single vibrant home for any JavaScript project, the OpenJS Foundation is able to increase collaboration across the ecosystem.”