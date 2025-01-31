Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and it can be hard to keep up with it all. We’ve written this roundup to share updates from 10 notable companies that have recently enhanced their products with AI.

Amazon Q Developer agent gets an update

The agent now can build and test code in real time, and will validate its changes before sending it to the developer for review.

For example, a developer could request it to add a checkout feature to an e-commerce platform and the agent will analyze the existing codebase and then make code changes and perform tests within minutes.

Read more about the updates here.

DeepSeek R1 is now available on Azure AI Foundry

Microsoft has announced that DeepSeek R1 is now available through Azure AI Foundry and GitHub, enabling developers to experiment with it while using Microsoft’s built-in model evaluation tools to compare outputs and benchmark performance.

Microsoft also says it has put the model through red teaming and safety evaluations, including automated assessments of model behavior and security reviews to mitigate potential risks. Azure AI Content Safety provides built-in content filtering by default, with the option to opt-out, and the Safety Evaluation System allows applications to be tested before they are deployed.

“As part of Azure AI Foundry, DeepSeek R1 is accessible on a trusted, scalable, and enterprise-ready platform, enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate advanced AI while meeting SLAs, security, and responsible AI commitments—all backed by Microsoft’s reliability and innovation,” Asha Sharma, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s AI Platform, wrote in a blog post.

JetBrains releases AI coding agent Junie

JetBrains has announced the launch of its new AI coding agent, Junie. Junie runs within JetBrains IDEs and can take on simple coding tasks or assist on more complex tasks with collaboration from the developer.

“Thanks to the power of JetBrains IDEs, coupled with reliable LLMs, Junie already solves tasks that would otherwise require hours of work,” Andrew Zakonov, product leader at JetBrains, wrote in a blog post.

Developers can share prompts with the agent, review the results, and adjust as needed. Over time, it learns the context of code and the developer’s preferences and style. “This results in better code quality and control on how Junie performs tasks, ensuring reliability, making Junie a trusted collaborator on your team,” Zakonov wrote.

Read more about Junie here.

Sourcegraph announces new AI coding agents

The company is launching its Code Review Agent now in an Early Access Program, and plans to release four other agents within the next few months: Code Migration Agent, Testing Agent, Documentation Agent, and Notify Agent.

It also features an Agent API to enable users to build their own agents using Sourcegraph’s agent infrastructure.

Learn more here.

OutSystems releases AI digital worker called Mentor

Mentor is an “AI partner for app generation,” according to OutSystems, which is a low code application development platform. Mentor is now generally available as part of the OutSystems Developer Cloud.

“Mentor reimagines the software development lifecycle, bringing AI and low-code together to not

only speed development, but also enhance the quality, explainability, and governability of

software solutions,” said Paulo Rosado, CEO and founder of OutSystems. “Strong results from our Early Access Program underscore the value that Mentor delivers—it is the safest and

fastest way for organizations to build the next generation of enterprise applications.”

Learn more about Mentor here.

Perfecto by Perforce announces AI Validation

The new AI Validation feature uses AI to analyze testing scenarios, visually validate applications, and adapt to application changes. It works by adding AI-driven checkpoints that validate applications dynamically. It recognizes the content and context of what’s on screen and compares that to the expected outcomes.

“While many testing solutions on the market rely on AI co-pilots to assist in test creation—guiding users through the scripting process—Perfecto’s AI Validation offers a fundamentally different approach. Instead of using AI as a helper to write and adjust scripts, Perfecto removes the need for scripting validations altogether. This is a significant departure from traditional automation tools, which still require specialized skills to maintain and create,” the company wrote.

Learn more here.

Mendix 10.18 packs several new AI capabilities

In the latest release of the company’s low-code platform, new and improved generative AI capabilities have been added to provide assistance throughout the software development life cycle.

Mendix 10.18 includes Mendix Cloud GenAI Resource Packs, which allow users to quickly create generative AI instances and ground their models on their company’s data.

The release also includes a new prompt management feature that allows users to test the effectiveness of different prompts and estimate costs.

Learn more here.

Kore.ai is launching AI for Process

The AI tool company Kore.ai has announced AI for Process, which is a no-code platform for building, deploying, and managing custom AI agents. These agents can understand business context, make complex decisions, and orchestrate agentic workflows.

AI for Process comes with over 65 pre-built prompt templates, a visual workflow designer, and testing, validation, version control, and deployment management tools.

It offers integration with commercial and open-source LLMs as well as all major cloud platforms. It also includes pre-built connectors to connect to enterprise data sources and APIs.

Read about AI for Process here.

Endor Labs launches AI Model Discovery

The open source software security company created this new offering to enable companies to discover what AI models are in use within their company, as well as set and enforce security policies for which models are allowed.

AI Model Discovery also provides a risk score based on security, quality, activity, and popularity. It also notes if there are models with questionable sources, practices, or licenses.

Read more here.

Postman launches new platform that lets developers build AI agents

Postman is helping make it easier for developers to design, test, and deploy AI agents with the launch of its AI Agent Builder tool.

The new offering provides a centralized platform for discovering LLMs and APIs. Developers can compare responses, cost, and performance of a variety of LLMs, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, Cohere, and Meta’s Llama.

The platform provides access to APIs from all of Postman’s verified publishers, like Salesforce, PayPal, and UPS. This will help ensure that agents are built upon accurate and reliable tools, Postman explained.

Learn more about Postman’s AI Agent Builder tool.