The following is a listing of low-code vendors that incorporate generative AI capabilities, along with a brief description of their offerings.

FEATURED PROVIDER

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting embedded and enterprise markets, Parasoft’s proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline.

RELATED CONTENT: The promise of generative AI in low-code, testing

OTHERS

Airtable is a popular low-code platform that allows you to turn your databases into interactive applications. It has already implemented a number of AI capabilities to help make it easier to use, such as the ability to add AI models to applications and refine workflows with the help of AI.

Appian is a low-code tool for automating business processes, and it features a number of AI-powered capabilities, such as the AI Skill Designer for creating custom AI models, generative AI functionality in the low-code design studio, and a data fabric that connects data across an organization.

AWS supports low-code development with multiple platforms, including Amazon QuickSight, which is a low-code application development platform specifically designed for creating business intelligence applications; and AWS Amplify Studio, which allows developers to build web and mobile apps.

Mendix’ low-code platform found itself at the very top of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for low-code application platforms this year. It has an AI-assisted development bot called MxAssist, which provides guidance and enforces best practices during the development process, and also helps to remove inefficiencies from applications.

Microsoft Power Apps is a platform for building and sharing business apps, and has a built-in AI copilot to help users get started with building apps faster. For experienced developers looking to do more with Power Apps, there is a way to extend it using Azure Functions and custom connectors to other systems.

OutSystems currently has a connector to ChatGPT, knowledge from over 25 million anonymized patterns that can be incorporated into applications, the ability to predict what to do next, and an AI mentor that provides help, orientation, and knowledge.

Quickbase provides a no-code operational agility platform that enables organizations to improve operations through real-time insights and automation across complex processes and disparate systems. The recently announced Quickbase AI enables customers to describe their business problems and have an application created for them.

Salesforce has a number of different platforms for different needs: the recently announced Einstein platform can be used for AI predictions and content generation, Flow helps with automations, and Lightning can be used to create user interfaces.