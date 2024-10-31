OpenAI is updating ChatGPT so that its responses include results from the web, bringing the power of the search engine directly into the chat interface.

“This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more,” OpenAI wrote in a post.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT will automatically decide whether a web search is warranted based on the prompt. Users can also directly tell it to search the web by selecting the web search icon under the prompt field.

Chats will include a link to the web source so that the user can visit that site for more information. A new Sources panel will display on the right hand side of the chat with a list of all sources.

OpenAI partnered with specific news and data providers to get up-to-date information and visual designers for weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps. For instance, asking about the weather will result in a graphic that shows the five day forecast and stock questions will include a chart of that stock’s performance.

Some partners OpenAI worked with include Associated Press, Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Dotdash Meredith, Financial Times, GEDI, Hearst, Le Monde, News Corp, Prisa (El País), Reuters, The Atlantic, Time, and Vox Media.

“ChatGPT search connects people with original, high-quality content from the web and makes it part of their conversation. By integrating search with a chat interface, users can engage with information in a new way, while content owners gain new opportunities to reach a broader audience,” OpenAI wrote.

This feature is available on chatgpt.com, the desktop app, and the mobile app. It is available today to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers and people on the SearchGPT waitlist. In the next few weeks it should be available to Enterprise and Edu users, and in the next few months, all Free users will get access as well.