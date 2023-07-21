Every year, the analyst firm Forrester puts out a list of 10 emerging technologies for the year. This year, perhaps unsurprisingly, the list is packed with AI-related technologies.

“Generative AI’s dominance of this year’s list will come as a surprise to no one, given the astounding capabilities that everyone can observe in the many publicly available tools … Generative AI also topped our list because of the boost it provides to many other top emerging technologies: Automated workplace assistants (AWAs), conversational AI, and TuringBots are examples,” Brian Hopkins, VP of emerging tech portfolio at Forrester, wrote in a post.

The list is separated in three sections: short-term benefit horizon (less than two years away), medium-term benefit horizon (two to five years away), long-term benefit horizon (over five years away).

Among the short-term technologies were generative AI, autonomous workplace assistants, and conversational AI.

The medium-term technologies include decentralized digital identity, edge intelligence, explainable AI, and TuringBots.

Extended reality, Web3, and zero-trust edge are the long-term technologies that were named.

Several of these technologies also appeared on Forrester’s list last year. These include edge intelligence, explainable AI, TuringBots, extended reality, Web3, and zero-trust edge.

“Of these, the most substantial change was in TuringBots — software robots that assist developers in writing code. We’re seeing a dramatic acceleration due to large language models and vendor efforts such as CoPilot. As a result, we shifted TuringBots from 5-plus years out in 2022 to our midterm horizon of 2–5 years in 2023,” Hopkins wrote.