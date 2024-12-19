GitHub has announced a free tier of GitHub Copilot to expand the platform’s reach to more developers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make Copilot available to the 150M developers on GitHub,” Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, wrote in a post.

The free tier provides access to 2,000 code completions and 50 chat messages per month. It is integrated into VS Code and allows the developer to choose between Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet or OpenAI’s GPT-4o model.

It provides access to many of the same features paid tiers have, such as debugging help, code explanations, the ability to turn comments into code, inline chat, commit message generation, and more.

However, it doesn’t include some advanced features like the ability to attach a knowledge base to chat or set guidelines for code reviews, or many management, security, and governance features.

The company also clarified that students, educators, and open source maintainers will still retain their free access to unlimited Copilot Pro accounts.