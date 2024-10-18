Gemini users will now be able to more easily select the model that fits their requirements by using Google AI Studio’s new Compare Mode.

“As a developer, you understand the critical tradeoffs involved in model selection, such as cost, latency, token limits, and response quality. Compare Mode simplifies this process by allowing you to evaluate responses across the various Gemini and Gemma models available in AI Studio, side-by-side,” Kat Kampf, product manager of Google AI Studio wrote in a blog post.

Users can select two different models, write a prompt, and see how long each model takes and the quality of the response. They can also experiment with different system instructions and gain insights into how those influence the output in different models.

Google offers a number of different Gemini models optimized for different use cases, including Flash, which balances performance and cost, and Pro, which offers greater performance but may take longer and be more expensive. Figuring out which model best suits their use case enables users to get the most out of their Gemini experience.

“With Compare Mode, it’s easier than ever to assess different models and make the right choice for your project,” Kampf wrote.

Compare Mode is now available for all users by clicking the “Compare” button in the top right of a prompt in AI Studio.