Google recently announced that Bard, its new experimental conversational AI service powered by LaMDA, has been opened up to select testers before it becomes more widely available in the coming weeks.

Bard is intended to foster the combination of knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of Google’s language models. The AI service utilizes information from the web to offer users high-quality responses.

The team stated that Bard is initially being released with Google’s lightweight model version of LaMDA, which calls for less computing power so it can be scaled to a larger user base.

This allows for more customer feedback which will be combined with the company’s own internal testing in order to provide users with heightened quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information.

According to Google’s team, the company will also be bringing AI technologies into its search capabilities soon. This is geared at providing users with deeper insights and understanding through a wider range of opinions and perspectives.

“One of the most exciting opportunities is how AI can deepen our understanding of information and turn it into useful knowledge more efficiently — making it easier for people to get to the heart of what they’re looking for and get things done,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, wrote in a blog post.