IBM has announced the next generation of its operating system for its IBM Z systems, which are a suite of mainframe servers. IBM z/OS V2.5 is designed to accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud and AI as well as drive modernization initiatives.

A recent study conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value revealed that 71% of executives claim mainframe-based applications are still central to business strategy. Further, the study predicted that within three years the percentage of businesses using mainframe assets in a hybrid cloud setup will increase by two times.

IBM z/OS V2.5 features tightly integrated high performance AI functionality. The new AI improvements are designed to enable more informed decision making.

New security capabilities include expanding pervasive encryption to basic and large format SMS-managed data sets and anomaly mitigation capabilities that utilize Predictive Failure Analysis (PFA), Runtime Diagnostics, Workload Manager (WLM), and JES2.

The OS update also introduces new improvements for running on hybrid cloud. IBM z/OS V2.5 adds new Java and COBOL interoperability to extend existing programming models, enhanced performance and ease of use for z/OS Container Extensions, and transparent cloud tiering and Object Access Method cloud tier support to reduce capital and operating expenses.

“IBM is all-in on hybrid cloud and AI, and we are deeply focused on delivering new innovations like AI and new security capabilities on IBM Z to help our clients move forward more quickly with their modernization journeys,” said Ross Mauri, general manager for IBM Z. “For our clients, IBM z/OS V2.5 brings new security and resiliency capabilities to the platform, and enables clients to infuse AI in real-time into every business transaction – imperatives that became more urgent during the pandemic.”