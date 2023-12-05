A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft announced it would be bringing together several of its separate AI products — including Bing Chat and the AI capabilities in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, and Windows — under the single umbrella of Microsoft Copilot to provide a more unified experience.

Now the company is announcing it has started testing several new features that will be coming to Copilot soon, and is sharing a sneak peak.

Microsoft Copilot will soon be able to use GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI’s latest AI model, which allows it to handle more complex tasks. The integration is expected to rollout in the next few weeks, and a few users have already received access to it for testing purposes.

The company has also just incorporated the new DALL-E 3 model, which allows users to create higher quality images from prompts.

Another upcoming feature in Microsoft Edge is the ability to select text on a webpage and rewrite it. According to Microsoft, this feature will be available soon.

Bing is getting a new Deep Search capability, which uses GPT-4 to optimize search results. It expands the original search queries into comprehensive descriptions to help the AI provide more relevant results. Also coming to Bing is improved image search by utilizing GPT-4’s vision capabilities.

The company is also working on a code interpreter feature that will allow users to hand over complex tasks, like calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, and math. Currently the company is in the feedback gathering step of rolling this feature out, so it can be expected soon.

“This year will be remembered as the moment that we, as individuals, began to harness the power of AI in our daily lives. The last 10 months reflect years of AI research, close partnerships, and breakthrough innovations coming together. This culmination is now unifying our product vision to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” Yusuf Medhi, executive vice president at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.