A new artificial intelligence platform wants to automate the machine learning process for data scientists and developers from data to impact. AI company Aible announced Aible Advanced, an AutoML solution designed to generate predictive models for businesses.

According to the company, legacy AutoML solutions don’t provide proper access for both developers and data scientists, and only tackle some of the “true steps” of AutoML.

The steps are:

Requirement gathering Blueprints Data recipes Data enhancement Model customization Hyperparameter tuning Model selection Model deployment Prediction writeback Monitoring

“Business users have the business domain knowledge; data scientists have the modeling expertise,” said Arijit Sengupta, founder and CEO of Aible. “Aible Advanced, in conjunction with Aible, lets each type of user seamlessly contribute their unique skills and knowledge to generate the best predictive model for their unique business reality.”

In addition, Aible Advanced automated repetitive and time-consuming tasks and frees up data scientists and developers to more important things, the company explained. Aible is also offering a 30-minute AutoML challenge where it will create a predictive model based on users’ proprietary data in 30 minutes or less. If the company is unable to meet the challenge, it will offer users the model for free.

“The combination of Aible Advanced for data scientists and Aible for business people allows experts to scale themselves by enforcing best practices while easily soliciting business user input to maximize business impact. Aible Advanced users can solicit feedback from Aible users or even delegate specific steps of the end-to-end process to specific business people using Aible,” the company wrote in a statement. “Business users can ensure the solution meets their business objectives and respects their business constraints. Data scientists can ensure the rigor of the end-to-end process because they can see every aspect of the model training process in Python code in notebooks.”

This is just one step in the company’s goal to make AI possible for businesses. Early this year the company launched an AI/ML business solution to help business users understand objectives and constraints.