OpenAI has announced a new iOS app that can be used to access ChatGPT.

According to OpenAI, they have gotten feedback over the past few months that people want to be able to use ChatGPT on the go, not just from a web browser.

The iOS ChatGPT app will be free to use and will sync history across devices. It also includes an integration with OpenAI’s speech recognition system, Whisper, which will allow users to use voice to ask questions.

Currently the app is being rolled out just in the U.S., but the company has stated it plans to expand its availability to more countries over the next several weeks.

A plan is in progress to bring a similar app to Android as well, which OpenAI says it will share details on soon.

“With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post.