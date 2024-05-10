The spec, according to OpenAI, is based on the organizations’ research into model behavior along with input from domain experts to inform development of future models. OpenAI said the spec will likely change over time, as more is learned.

Among the objectives of the work is to give developers and users resources and to help them follow instructions, to consider benefits and harms to humanity, and to respect social norms and laws, according to an OpenAI blog post.

The document also includes instructions that OpenAi says “address complexity and help ensure safety and legality,” such as follow the chain of command, comply with laws, respect creators and protect privacy.

Some guidelines for default behaviors include assuming best intentions, ask questions for clarity, be helpful but don’t overstep, be objective and encourage fairness and kindness while discouraging hate.