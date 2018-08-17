Intel has acquired deep learning company Vertex.AI into its Artificial Intelligence Product Group. Intel will continue to develop the deep learning framework PlaidML as an open-source project and it will soon transition it to the Apache 2.0 license. According to Intel, a priority of PlaidML will continue to be supporting a variety of hardware.

Google is working to create a hearing aid specification for Android

Google has revealed that is working with GN Hearing in an effort to create an open specification for hearing aid streaming support on Android. This will allow users with hearing aids to connect, pair, and monitor them in order to hear their phones clearly.

Google has published a hearing aid spec for Android called Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) on Bluetooth Low Energy Connection-Oriented Channels. According to Google, ASHA is designed to have low impact on battery life while still maintaining high quality audio for those that have hearing aids.

This specification details pairing and connectivity, network topology, system architecture, and system requirements for implementing hearing aids.

Neurala opens call for submissions for its “AI for Good” competition

AI company Neurala has announced a call for submissions for its “AI for Good” competition. The goal of “AI for Good” is to create project that leverages AI to solve a problem facing society.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts in the industry. The first place winner will receive $1,000, the second place winner will receive an EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2, and the third-place winner will receive a DJI phantom 3.

Neurala’s existing work include its partnership with Motorola Solutions to create first responder body cams to help find missing children and its work with the Lindbergh Foundation to help fight animal poachers in Africa.

Twitter removes support for its application on several devices

Twitter has announced that it is revoking support for several devices. It will no longer support Twitter for Apple Watch and Twitter for Mac, and it is also removing support for certain outdated developer tools. It has also replaced the previous Twitter for Windows app with a Progressive Web App.

According to the company, this is being done in an effort to focus on improving Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com.