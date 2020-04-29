A new machine learning startup has been launched by the creators of Uber’s Michelangelo machine learning platform. Tecton.ai is a data platform for machine learning that lets data scientists transform raw data into production-ready features.

The company is founded by CEO Mike Del Balso, CTO Kevin Stumf, and VP of Engineering Jeremy Hermann. The three worked together at Uber at a time when the company was struggling to create and deploy machine learning models. This led them to create Michelangelo, which is a machine learning platform that allowed Uber to scale its machine learning operations.

Tecton.ai was founded to solve the challenges of deploying machine learning models. According to the company, enterprises generate a vast amount of data, but they struggle how to harness this data into predictive signals that can be used in machine learning models. What typically happens is that engineering teams waste a lot of time creating data pipelines for each new project. The goal of Tecton.ai is to allow data science teams to focus on building models, not pipelines, Del Balso said.

The company has secured $25 million in seed and Series A funding rounds. The funding was co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia. Martin Casado, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and Matt Miller, partner at Sequoia will be joining the Tecton.ai board.

“The ability to manage data and extract insights from it is catalyzing the next wave of business transformation,” said Casado. “The Tecton team has been on the forefront of this change with a long history of machine learning/AI and data at Google, Facebook and Airbnb and building the machine learning platform at Uber. We’re very excited to be partnering with Mike, Kevin, Jeremy and the Tecton team to bring this expertise to the rest of the industry.”