Amazon has announced it is starting the Alexa Skills Challenge. Developers will be allowed to publish an Alexa skill – which is something that can be added to Alexa to give it additional capabilities – for kids under the age of 13. The reward for winning the challenge will include cash and other prizes totaling $250,000. Twenty finalists will receive $5000 and their skill with be promoted across multiple Amazon channels.

The skills will be judged based on quality, creativity, and originality of the idea, the implementation of the idea, its potential impact on kids, its accompanying submission package, and customer engagement.

“In August, we announced that Alexa now supports kid skills. This was an important moment for us because we strive to make Alexa a valuable service for the whole family,” wrote Robyn Fisher in a blog post. “What’s more, much of our developer community had expressed interest in creating skills for kids. We’re looking for high-quality kid skills that create valuable and enriching experiences for the next generation.”

Apple reminds developers to submit their updated apps for iPhone X

Apple has released a reminder to developers to submit their updated apps for the iPhone X, which will be available November 3rd. The iPhone X will have a new Super Retina display and Face ID. It has a TrueDepth camera that works with ARKit and its A11 Bionic chip. Apps can be tested using Xcode 9.0.1, which will simulate the iPhone X and allow you to capture screenshots. Apps can be submitted in iTunes Connect.

AT&T collaborates with AWS to expand its business cloud networking solutions

AT&T is collaborating with AWS to expand its business cloud networking solutions. This collaboration adds many updates to AT&T’s products. AT&T’s FlexWare is now cloud-ready and can directly connect to AWS. Private Mobile Connect allows users to securely access AWS from their mobile devices. The AT&T Threat Manager will allow AWS users to identify patterns and threat activity that would affect their network.

“Business customers rely on AT&T for proven network connectivity, cybersecurity and IoT solutions. These new enhancements provide our customers with the performance, security and connection options they need to grow their businesses on AWS,” said David Wright, general manager, Worldwide Strategic Technology Partners, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

ZL Technologies announces GDPR Ready Solutions

ZL Technologies has added a suite of solutions that will allow organizations to better prepare for the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation, which will be going into effect May 25, 2018. The GDPR specifies that a data subject has the right to access, erase, port, and restrict data processing upon request. The challenges organizations are facing are that there is data stored in unstructured repositories such as email, file shares, SharePoint, and ECMs. ZL Technologies’ suite will accommodate these unique situations and environments. Its GDPR Ready Solutions is divided into four components: identify, minimize, govern, and comply.

