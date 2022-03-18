Android announced its Developer Preview 2 yesterday which focuses on additional features and changes on top of last month’s original preview.

The new preview comes after the 12L feature drop was moved to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) last week, enabling developers to take advantage of over 250+ million large-screen Android devices.

Android 13 Developer Preview 2 introduces a new runtime permission for sending notifications from an app: ‘POST_NOTIFICATIONS’ to help users focus on the most important notifications. Apps in Android 13 will now need to ask permission from users before they can post notifications.

Also included is a new API to let apps protect user privacy by downgrading previously granted runtime permissions and the safer exporting of context-registered receivers.

Android 13 will offer improved Japanese text wrapping, line heights for non-Latin scripts, and apps can call the new text conversion API so users can find what they’re looking for faster and easier.

Android 13 adds built-in support for LE Audio, so developers will get the new capabilities for free on compatible devices and support for the MIDI 2.0 standard which includes the ability to connect MIDI 2.0 hardware through USB.

“With each platform release, we’re working to make updates faster and smoother by prioritizing app compatibility as we roll out new platform versions. In Android 13 we’ve made app-facing changes opt-in to give you more time, and we’ve updated our tools and processes to help you get ready sooner,” Dave Burke, the vice president of engineering at Android wrote in a blog post that contains additional details about the new developer preview.