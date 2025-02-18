The integration company Boomi today announced a new API management solution that empowers organizations to control API sprawl.

Organizations that are utilizing generative AI have about five times as many APIs as those who aren’t, according to IDC’s API Sprawl and AI Enablement report from December 2024.

“APIs have become the backbone of AI-driven innovation, enabling seamless interaction between AI models, agents, and enterprise systems,” said Shari Lava, senior research director, AI and Automation at IDC. “Effective API management is no longer optional — it is critical for organizations to ensure security, scalability, and governance while reducing complexity and API sprawl. Without a robust APIM strategy, businesses risk losing control over their AI initiatives and missing out on their full transformative potential.”

The new solution provides automated discovery and centralized inventory management, helping to ensure that APIs are properly cataloged, monitored, and controlled.

It enables organizations to transform data, applications, and AI assets into APIs, and centrally manage and govern those APIs to eliminate shadow APIs while allowing teams to invest in AI initiatives safely and securely.

The solution also follows a federated approach, providing flexibility across deployment models and prioritizing interoperability.

Boomi API Management combines Boomi’s existing API management capabilities along with technology recently acquired from Cloud Software Group and APIIDA.

Additionally, this new offering is integrated within the broader Boomi Enterprise Platform, enabling API management to be tied to enterprise integration, automation, data management, and AI capabilities.

“By providing an end-to-end solution, Boomi eliminates the need to piece together disparate tools, reducing operational overhead and ensuring a seamless user experience,” Boomi wrote in a blog post.