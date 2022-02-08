API company Kong announced the general availability of Kong Enterprise 2.7, which delivers 25% faster performance compared to previous versions, improved security, and streamlined workflows.

Kong Enterprise is a service connectivity platform that enables organizations to secure, connect and orchestrate their APIs and services across cloud native, hybrid and on-premise environments.

The new version achieved 52,250 transactions per second (TPS) maximum throughput with a 100% success rate (up from 40,625 TPS in 2021), performing 2,886% faster than Apigee X, which achieved 1,750 TPS maximum throughput with 100% success, according to Kong.

Additional features include the ability to bulk-apply policies to APIs and developers automatically, an OpenID Connect Configuration wizard for faster authentication setup, and support for new real-time and event-based use cases with Kafka and webhooks.

“Kong is focused on delivering the technology innovations that matter to our customers – and that means API connectivity solutions that are highly performant, offer better security and more automation, and provide the ability for customers to work seamlessly across platforms and software architectures,” said Reza Shafii, the VP of product at Kong. “Kong Enterprise 2.7 is an important step toward Kong’s vision of powering the world’s digital connections through next-generation solutions that drive businesses forward.”

Kong has also started a partnership with enterprise Kubernetes management provider D2iQ.

“By combining D2iQ’s Kubernetes management across hybrid multi-cloud clusters with the Kong service connectivity platform’s ability to dynamically discover services, enterprises will accelerate the delivery of modern solutions. The joint solution is built on an open architecture that will aid customers as they transition from monolithic to service-based applications,” said Kristian Györkös, VP of alliances at Kong.

The partnership provides organizations with a seamless, secure, and automated approach to deploying services-based applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.