The API management platform WSO2 has announced a slew of new updates aimed at helping customers manage APIs in a technology landscape increasingly dependent on AI and Kubernetes. The updates span the releases of WSO2 API Manager 4.4, WSO2 API Platform for Kubernetes (APK) 1.2, and WSO2 API Microgateway 3.2, which are all available today.

“As organizations seek a competitive edge through innovative digital experiences, they need to invest equally in state-of-the-art technologies and in fostering the productivity of their software development teams,” said Christopher Davey, vice president and general manager of API management at WSO2. “With new functionality for managing AI services as APIs and extended support for Kubernetes as the preferred platform for digital innovation, WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 APK are continuing to enhance developers’ experiences while delivering a future-proof environment for their evolving needs.”

The company announced its Egress API Management capability, which allows developers to manage their AI services as APIs. It supports both internal and external AI services, and offers full life cycle API management, governance, and built-in support for providers such as OpenAI, Mistral AI, and Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

The egress, or outbound, gateway experience enforces policies, providing secure and efficient access to AI models, as well as reducing costs by allowing companies to control AI traffic via backend rate limiting and subscription-level rate limiting of AI APIs.

WSO2 also announced many new features to support the increase of APIs running on Kubernetes. A new version of the WSO2 API Microgateway — a cloud-native gateway for microservices — has been released, and it aligns with the latest WSO2 API Manager release, improving scalability while also maintaining governance, reliability, and security.

WSO2 APK was updated to align with the gRPC Route specification, improving integration with Kubernetes environment and facilitating better control over gRPC services.

The latest version of WSO2 APK also includes new traffic filters for HTTP Routes, providing more flexibility and precision when routing HTTP traffic.

For better developer productivity in general, WSO2 also improved API discoverability by updating the unified control plane in the WSO2 API Manager so that now developers can search for APIs using the content in API definition files directly in the Developer Portal and Publisher portal.

And finally, to improve security and access control, the control plane also now supports the ability to configure separate mTLS authentication settings for production and sandbox environments. The latest release also adds support for personal access tokens (PAT), which provide secure, time-limited authentication to APIs without a username and password.