Apollo GraphQL today announced the latest version of Apollo Federation. Federation 2 works as an open architecture that is designed to assist organizations in implementing and orchestrating GraphQL services at scale.

The release of Federation 2, now in alpha, enables organizations to unify their services into a single graph in order to accelerate the delivery of apps and streamline multi-team collaboration. This offers organizations a way to deliver new application experiences at a speed that meets increasing customer needs.

“Federation is the key to rapidly scaling your graph and your business,” said Matt DeBergalis, co-founder and CTO of Apollo GraphQL. “With these new capabilities, Apollo improves Federation’s ability to scale and evolve the graph fluidly as an organization’s apps, graph, and teams grow.”

LeanIX adds value stream management to portfolio

LeanIX today announced its value stream management solution to help users produce reliable digital products quickly. With this, LeanIX is aiming to streamline operations for engineering managers, DevOps teams, and product IT by reconciling business needs with technology solutions.

LeanIX VSM offers modern software development organizations the insight to make data-driven decisions in order to increase productivity through shared knowledge and improved collaboration.

With this release, LeanIX hopes to help software organizations eliminate waste based on real-time flow metrics, measuring business outcomes, and streamlining governance. To learn more about LeanIX VSM, visit here.

Yellowbrick Data Series C

Yellowbrick Data today announced that it has closed a Series C1 funding round totaling $75 million. Yellowbrick is a modern data warehousing organization that currently works with companies in financial services, hedge funds, and insurance as well as telecom, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

This Series C1 funding brought Yellowbrick three new investors, including institutional investor Citadel, a recent new customer of Yellowbrick. In addition, existing investors such as Third Point Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Next47, DFJ Growth, Threshold Ventures, GV, and IVP also participated in the financing round.

Neo4j announced AuraDB Free