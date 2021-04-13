Google has announced it is making its no-code platform AppSheet Automation generally available. The platform was first announced last fall.

AppSheet Automation helps companies automate their manual tasks and focus more of their time and effort on high-impact work.

Its Intelligent Document Processing feature, for example, allows users to automatically extract unstructured data from documents like invoices, receipts, and W-9s.

To coincide with the general availability, Google is also extending the platform’s data source eventing support to include Google Sheets and Drive. The company believes this will make it easier to collaborate while also preserving IT governance and security.

Google is also working on adding the ability to embed AppSheet views in Gmail, which would allow users to perform approvals from within emails.

“As automation extends the power of no-code, organizations around the globe will find new and creative ways to engage with their workforce. Technologies such as AppSheet empower the people working within today’s highly distracted business landscape, helping them to spend more time on the work that matters and to do things they couldn’t do before. We believe this human-centric approach, which balances the needs of line-of-business workers with required IT governance and security, is important to supporting enterprises to become both more empathetic and efficient, and we’re thrilled to see how you use AppSheet’s new automation features,” Prithpal Bhogill, product manager of AppSheet, Business Application Platform at Google, wrote in a post.