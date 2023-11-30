AWS is making it easier for companies to deploy applications from the AWS Marketplace in their environment with the release of SaaS Quick Launch.

According to AWS, this new capability will solve a previous challenge of deploying applications, which could require hours to set up permissions policies and cloud infrastructure.

Manually configuring these also introduced the possibility of risk for buyers who place their trust in third-party vendors to set that all up correctly, the company explained.

SaaS Quick Launch provides step-by-step instructions and pre configured AWS CloudFormation templates. These templates get validated jointly by the software vendor and AWS to ensure the configurations are complying with AWS’ latest security standards.

In the AWS Marketplace, customers can find applications that have Quick Launch enabled by searching for that specific tag.

Once the application is purchased, there will be a button that customers click to set up their account, which will also take them through the configuration and launch steps.