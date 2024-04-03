Bitwarden is attempting to help usher in a passwordless future with the release of its magic links API in Passwordless.dev. This new magic link authentication will allow developers to add passwordless authentication into their apps.

With the API, developers can have their applications send a one-time link (“magic link”) to users that can be used to sign in.

According to Bitwarden, these magic links help cut down on the risk of credential theft and unauthorized access.

They also have other benefits, such as easier onboarding for new users, quicker account recovery, and a better user experience.

The API is currently available to all Free, Pro, and Enterprise users. The Free plan includes up to 100 magic link sends per month and the Pro and Enterprise offer up to 1,000 magic link sends per month.

More information is available here.