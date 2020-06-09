Harness has announced a new solution designed to make it easier for development and DevOps teams to manage the cost of containerized applications and microservices that are running in cloud environments. With Continuous Efficiency, these teams are given immediate visibility into the cost of their applications, microservices, and clusters.

“Skyrocketing cloud costs are an unsolved problem that burden startups and large enterprises alike. The challenge is how to balance developer self-service and oversight of cloud resources with visibility, predictability and governance around the public cloud,” said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness. “With budgets under the microscope at every company, the lesson is clear: equip developers with the tools and visibility they need to optimize cost, just like they get today for managing application performance and quality.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Optimizing cloud spend in 2020

How to keep costs down in the cloud

Harness highlighted a 2020 report from Flexera that revealed that 35% of cloud spending is wasted. Continuous Efficiency hopes to solve this by empowering developers to manage their own cloud costs, rather than this being handled by CFOs or finance teams. According to Harness, many of the existing cloud spend tools are aimed at CFOs and finance teams, not developers.

Continuous Efficiency provides a granular cost breakdown among categories like cloud provider, cloud service, application, microservice, and environments. It also provides information on Kubernetes clusters, namespaces, workloads, nodes, and pods. It provides details on what is utilized, idle, or unallocated, which enables developers and DevOps teams to quickly optimize their cloud spend.

It also doesn’t require developers to manually tag resources. It will auto-discover cloud cost for applications, microservices, environments, and clusters.

The platform currently supports AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. It also supports Kubernetes, GKE, EKS, and Amazon ECS.