Oracle has announced the general availability of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud, a self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing database solution.

Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is built on Oracle Database 18c, which is the first release as part of the company’s new annual database software release model. The solution uses machine learning to deliver performance and security capabilities with no human intervention.

“Your data is valuable. As your company grows and compliance rules change, you need the flexibility to manage your data efficiently,” according to the company.

The solution provides all of the same features and performance as Oracle Database, but doesn’t require any complex configuration, tuning, or administration, Oracle explained. Features include automatic backup, encryption, and a high availability architecture. In addition, it is fully compatible with existing on-premises databases and simplifies cloud migration, according to Oracle.

The solution is designed to rival Amazon Web Services with the same workload, but at half the cost due to its speed, Oracle explained. Additionally, the company will provide the ability to increase or decrease the amount of resources and enables pay-per-use.

Oracle is in the process of developing other solutions as part of its Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud services. For example, the company is currently developing Oracle Autonomous Database for Transaction Processing, Oracle Autonomous NoSQL Database, and Oracle Autonomous Graph Database. Though these services are tuned for different purposes, they all follow the common principles of being self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing, Oracle explained.

“Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is the first of many cloud services built on the self-driving Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud technology. This service is built on next-generation Oracle Autonomous Database technology and uses artificial intelligence to deliver unprecedented reliability, performance, and highly elastic data management to enable data warehouse deployment in seconds,” the company wrote on its website.