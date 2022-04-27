ConnectALL LLC, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions that enable companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams, today announced a partnership with SaaS Capital Management, LLC as one of its funding partners. SaaS Capital, the leading provider of growth debt designed explicitly for B2B SaaS (Software as a Service) companies, represents some of the most well-respected, high performing SaaS firms in the world.

“ConnectALL has built its standing in its industry through innovation, and partnering with SaaS Capital will enable us to accelerate our trajectory,” said ConnectALL President and COO Lance Knight. “We are excited about the capabilities this funding will sustain, from marketing to increase our user base to enhancing our field offerings and support capabilities.”

“We are pleased to announce that we have provided ConnectALL with a new credit facility,” said Stephanie Fortener, Managing Director of SaaS Capital. “ConnectALL is defining the value stream management category, and its industry-leading, highly integrated platform is optimizing software development workflow for customers, leading to improved quality and increased revenue. We are honored they chose us as their financing partner to support their continued growth.”

SaaS Capital equips organizations with initial funding availability that can grow over time. As the funding stream supports corporate growth and expansion, the resulting revenue can enable the funding to increase, as well.

For ConnectALL, this funding comes at an especially fortuitous time, not only for the company but for ConnectALL’s customers. “We are driven to continually innovate,” said Knight. “This funding stream will enable us to bring some of our boldest ideas to fruition.”