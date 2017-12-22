Oracle wants to accelerate the adoption of serverless technology with the Fn Project. Fn is an open source container native serverless platform designed to run on any cloud or on-premise.

It features multi-language support, container native capabilities, and provides developers with all the controls they need to implement functions with complex requirements.

Other components of the project include the Fn Server, the Fn Load Balancer, FN Function Development Kits, and FN Flow for building and orchestrating higher level workflows of functions.

“So why build another serverless framework?” wrote, in a post. “We set out to build a platform, a rich ecosystem, and an experience that is both welcoming and embracing to developers of all skill levels and companies from small 1-person teams to the largest global enterprises,” Chad Arimura, VP os software development at Oracle, wrote in a post.

Oracle recently announced two more open source projects for Fn, the Kubernetes Installer and the Global Multi-Cluster Management project. The Kubernetes Installer enables developers to leverage serverless capabilities on any Kubernetes environment. Global Multi-Cluster Management is available as a technical preview and provides a new set of distributed cluster management features for Kubernetes federation.

Both projects are integrated with the company’s Container Native Application Development Platform, and designed to enable the next generation of cotnainer native apps leveraging Kubernetes.

“There continue to be significant concerns by developers looking into serverless development that cloud providers are leading them into a lock-in situation and away from industry standards,” said Mark Cavage, vice president of software development at Oracle. “The Oracle Container Native Application Development Platform, along with the new tools introduced today, are built on top of Kubernetes and provide an open source based, community driven, and thus, cloud-neutral, integrated container native technology stack that prevents cloud lock-in while enabling the flexibility of true hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.”

In addition, the company recently announced support for Prometheus metrics, support for the Spring Cloud Function, and the Helm Chart for Kubernetes. The Helm Chart for Kubernetes is a CLI tool that servers as a package manager.

