Continuous testing (CT) has been the missing piece of the Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) movement, but that’s changing out of necessity. While organizations say they’re “delivering value to customers” at an ever-accelerating pace, customers may disagree with the definition of “value” when software quality doesn’t keep pace. In fact, software quality may actually decrease as delivery cycles shorten.

RELATED CONTENT: Continuous testing at every step

Why continuous testing is so important

There are good reasons why more organizations start with minimum viable products (MVPs) and enhance them over time. For one thing, the dizzying pace of business and technology innovation means that companies must get to market fast. Unlike yesteryear, there just isn’t time to strive for perfection over a long period of time without running the risk of missing the target completely. Speed has become a competitive advantage, but not at the expense of software quality.

One school of thought is, “If my users know I’m delivering 100 updates a week, they’ll be less forgiving of that which doesn’t work the first time.” Tell that to the irate customer who can’t get loyalty card benefits, play a game or complete an ecommerce purchase. Granted, the fix may be delivered swiftly, albeit perhaps not swiftly enough to prevent customer churn because there are always other alternatives and better experiences to be had.

Interestingly, some cultural issues are contributing to the problem. Namely, how testers are viewed and who’s responsible for testing what.

Arguably, everyone is responsible for quality in an Agile, DevOps and CI/CD scenario and yet the effects of an accelerated delivery cycle without an equal focus on quality means that buggy software is released faster.

“When you start to think of testing as a discipline, rather than a role, everyone realizes that testing is part of their role even if testing is not in their title,” said Sean Kenefick, VP, analyst at Gartner. “That’s a big cultural change and it’s been a problem for a lot of organizations. When you define continuous testing, you should define it as four things: test early, test fast, test often, test after.”

Making testers first-class citizens

CT isn’t going to deliver the intended results if testers are viewed and treated as second-class citizens. Historically, the view has been smart people code and other people test, which has never been a productive mindset and is antiquated in light of Agile, DevOps and CI/CD.