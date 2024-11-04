The database company Aerospike has announced the latest version of its Kubernetes Operator with new features that improve backup and scalability.

The Aerospike Kubernetes Operator (AKO) enables users to simplify management and monitoring of their Aerospike databases.

AKO 3.4 incorporates the recently launched Aerospike Backup Service (ABS), which allows for easy management of backup jobs across Aerospike clusters. ABS runs on a VM or Docker container and provides a set of REST API endpoints for backing up and restoring database clusters. It allows for both full and incremental backups, supports the creation of different backup policies and schedules, and offers usability improvements over the traditional asbackup and asrestore command line tools.

Additionally, with this release, the company has doubled the default resource limits to better support customers needing to scale.

Another new capability in AKO 3.4 is the ability to pause all AKO operations and then easily resume them when ready. According to Aerospike, this is useful for triaging incidents.

This version also supports Aerospike 7.2, which was released in early October and brought with it new capabilities like Active Rack, a multi-zone deployment option that cuts the costs of interzone data transfers.

Other features of note in this release include the ability to trigger warm and cold restarts to Aeropsike clusters and integration of the Aerospike Monitoring Stack with AKO.