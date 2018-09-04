data Artisans has revealed a new solution that will provide fast ACID transactions directly on streaming data. The data Artisans Streaming Ledger will enable developers to focus on application logic, rather than having to worry about consistency models, the company explained

“data Artisans Streaming Ledger goes beyond today’s exactly-once stateful stream processing model and brings multi-row, multi-state, cross-stream transactions to data stream processing,” the company wrote in the announcement.

The solution processes event streams from many shared states and tables with serializable ACID semantics. According to the company, it is able to overcome some of the limitations of existing stream processing technologies.

Each transaction changes all tables, guaranteeing data consistency and enabling a new class of applications to be moved to a data streaming architecture, the company explained.

The solution was designed to meet the needs of data-driven industries. It provides high throughput, which enables large-scale applications — such as inventory management, pricing, billing, supply-demand, logistics, or position keeping — to be efficiently transformed to streaming applications

“Guaranteeing serializable ACID transactions is the crown discipline of data management. It is a very hard problem – something that even some large established databases fail to provide. We are very proud to have come up with a way to solve this problem for real time data streams, and make it fast and easy to use,” said Stephan Ewen, co-founder and CTO at data Artisans “We also see this as a testament to the power of Apache Flink and its unique capabilities to offer the building blocks for such an advanced technology.”