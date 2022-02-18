Google announced that it will be bringing Privacy Sandbox to Android with the goal of introducing new, more private advertising solutions. Privacy Sandbox is an existing initiative by Google to better protect users’ private data.

These solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.

Google is also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising SDKs.

“Our goal with the Privacy Sandbox on Android is to develop effective and privacy enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected, and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile,” Anthony Chavez, the VP of product management at Android Security and Privacy wrote in a blog post. “While we design, build and test these new solutions, we plan to support existing ads platform features for at least two years, and we intend to provide substantial notice ahead of any future changes.”

The company has also made public commitments regarding Privacy Sandbox, such as “ensuring that we don’t give preferential treatment to Google’s ads products or sites.” It plans to follow through on those commitments on Android as well.