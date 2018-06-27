To meet the needs of modern IT architectures, MongoDB today announced the release of MongoDB 4.0 with an eye toward cloud and serverless computing as well as container management.

The release also marks the general availability of multi-document ACID transactions, an effort that first started three years ago with the company’s acquisition of the WiredTiger storage engine. This capability puts MongoDB on a par with the relational databases behind business-critical transactional processes, as well as continuing to offer the benefits of a non-relational database.

In the area of serverless, MongoDB today released MongoDB Stitch, a serverless platform for developing mobile and web applications. The company highlighted four key services provided in Stitch:

Stitch QueryAnywhere: Developers can leverage the document model and MongoDB query language when building their applications, through a rules engine in which policies can be defined.

Stitch Functions: Developers can run JavaScript functions to create secure APIs and integrate with microservices and server-side logic. The functions offer a way to integrate with such cloud services as Slack and Twilio with a method call.

Stitch Triggers: Real-time notifications that invoke functions as changes are made to the database, and setting off actions to either initiate other database operations or push data to other systems, or send SMS or email messages to users.

Stitch Mobile Sync: In beta, this service will automatically sync data between documents stored locally, in MongoDB Mobile (also announced in beta today), and a back-end database.

“MongoDB has always been about giving developers technology that makes their lives easier,” Eliot Horowitz, CTO and cofounder, MongoDB, said in the announcement. “Our goal is to produce products that enable developers to focus on writing code, and not on writing mundane code or standing up application servers. Our serverless platform Stitch means developers focus their energy on building great apps.”

On the container side, MongoDB 4.0 a beta version of a new Kubernetes Operator, which can coordinate orchestration between Kubernetes and MongoDB Ops Manager. On the strength of a previous integration with CloudFoundry, the Kubernetes support gives companies the flexibility to run database clusters on-premises, in a public cloud or in a hybrid architecture setup.

Finally, MongoDB announced Global Clusters in Atlas, its cloud-hosted database service. This will allow for the establishment of policies governing where data lives for applications with worldwide distribution, and the movement of data closer to end users for better performance.

The company also announced it is extending the Atlas Free Tier to the Google Cloud Platform, which will give developers reliant on those cloud services to use managed MongoDB at no cost. Atlas, it was announced today, has new security features such as encryption key management, LDAP integration and database-level auditing.

“Every business today is focused on digital transformation, which is all about leveraging modern digital technologies to drive superior business performance, but this is far easier said than done,” said MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria in the announcement. “With the product announcements made today, MongoDB not only provides a compelling database platform for the most sophisticated use cases, but also extends the power of MongoDB to a mobile database and a new serverless platform. This is a massive step for the industry that will enable customers to dramatically accelerate their ability to use software and data to create a sustainable competitive advantage.”