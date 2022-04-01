Workload automation is a critical piece of digital transformation. It can enable practitioners to schedule and execute business process workflows, optimize data transfer and processing and cut down on errors and delays in execution of the business processes themselves.

Businesses currently have three main approaches to modernization and digital transformation.

One is that they are in some cases still investing in legacy systems that could be distributed. The second approach is that businesses are looking to readjust and re-architect with a lift-and- shift type of approach to the different applications to run on the cloud. Lastly, they are looking to rebuild and re-invent their applications to become cloud-native.

All of these different strategies have a common factor: the business processes are interconnected with the platforms and the heterogeneous systems that bring together challenges and risks.

“Application workloads are no longer sitting in predefined data centers and are now spread across multiple clouds, bringing a challenge that they need to be managed and mitigated,” said Francesca Curzi, the HCL software global sales leader for workload automation, mainframe, and data platform.

Customers need to embrace a systematic approach, avoiding islands of automation where each context is being managed by a different tool. Organizations also need to manage their data flows as more data becomes available. Here the file transfer capability is becoming more and more important to be really interconnected, Curzi added.

The new HCL Workload Automation v.10 launched on March 4th offers unique technology to enable this kind of digital transformation and to tackle these challenges. It can execute any type of job anywhere: on-premises or on the cloud on the cloud of one’s choice. The tool leverages historical workload execution data with AI to expose observable data and provide an enhanced operational experience.

“It removes these islands of automation across different applications and brings unique capabilities with advanced models into the market,” said Marco Cardelli, HWA lead product manager.

HCL Workload Automation can optimize data transfers and processing by leveraging a single point of control and integration for MFT, RPA, and big data applications.

Schedulers and operators will benefit from the tool’s flexibility and executives can feel safer with a robust long-time market leader technology that takes care of business continuity.

All of the plugins that come with the new version provide a way to orchestrate different applications without needing to write a script to manage them. Users of Workload Automation v.10 have a doc plugin panel in the web user interface to define specifically what kind of job they want and they just have to provide parameters to orchestrate it.

The solution offers ERP integrations such as SAP, Oracle E-Business, PeopleSoft and big data integrations like Informatica, Hadoop, Cognos, DataStage, and more. It offers multiple ways to manage message queues, web services, restful APIs, and more.

Last, but also very important, HCL is also automating some RPA tools, offering the possibility to orchestrate the execution of the bots, in particular on Automation Anywhere on Blue Prism, as well as IBM RPA planned for this year.

Users will also benefit from AI and ML capabilities. Version 10 offers anomaly detection and identification of patterns in the workload execution.

“In the future, we also want to take care of noise reduction related to alerts and messages of the product to help our operators to fix job issues, providing root cause analysis, and suggest self- healing based on historical data, and to also improve the usability of the dynamic workload console by allowing AI to help customers to define objects to find features and so on,” Curzi said.

There is also a new component called the AI Data Advisory available for containers. It uses big data machine learning in LED analytics technologies on Workload Automation data and provides anomaly detection. At that point, it’s possible to use a specific UI that provides historical data analysis for jobs and workstations, empowering operators.

With digital transformation, organizations can take advantage of the most advanced workload scheduling, managed file transfer, and real-time monitoring capabilities solution for continuous automation. In addition, organizations can keep control of their automation processes from a single point of access and monitoring! For more information, click here.

