GrapeCity has released ComponentOne 2019v1. This release includes new features for the .NET UI toolkit, such as a control panel, DataFilter, improved data slicers, BulletGraphs, and more. It also adds support for Visual Studio 2019 across all products.

The company also updated the pricing structure. According to GrapeCity, some features will be moved to ComponentOne Ultimate, which will now be offered at a lower price.

Neo4j expands Startup Program

Neo4j has expanded its Startup Program. Previously, the program was only available for companies with 19 employees or fewer. Now companies of up to 50 employees can utilize it.

The Neo4j Startup Program provides free access to the company’s Enterprise Edition, as well as support for GraphQL, a Neo4j-Kafka integration, an optimized graph algorithms library, and machine learning libraries.

Sauce Labs raises $50 million in funding

Sauce Labs has raised $50 million in funding from Riverwood Capital. The company will use the new funding to continue accelerating growth and expanding its portfolio. More specifically, it will accelerate its investment in research and development and pursue additional growth opportunities.

“As leading digital brands increasingly emphasize rapid delivery of flawless web and mobile applications, the global continuous testing market continues to grow and evolve,” said Charles Ramsey, CEO, Sauce Labs. “With this new round of funding from Riverwood, Sauce Labs is well positioned to continue its rapid growth. We look forward to expanding our solution set, delivering innovations that define the future of continuous testing, and accelerating our customers’ digital journeys.”