JetBrains has announced that its test automation IDE, Aqua, now supports Playwright and Cypress. Both are popular open-source test automation frameworks, and according to JetBrains, they were highly requested by users.

JetBrains first introduced Aqua in November 2022, and the IDE is still currently in active development. It allows QA engineers to develop automated UI and API tests, and offers support for Java, Kotlin, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, and SQL. It also offers intelligent coding assistance.

When JetBrains initially released Aqua, it had support for the Selenium API and Selenide. By adding support for Playwright and Cypress, it is able to provide a more robust testing solution.

In addition to Playwright and Cypress support, with the new version, Aqua includes an out-of-the-box debugger, enhanced code insights, and supports specific functions of the new frameworks.

“We have been working hard to provide first-class support for the most popular testing frameworks. The test automation engineers who already tested the IDE contacted us asking to add the Playwright and Cypress support — and today we are excited to announce the new version of Aqua includes its full support,” says Oscar Rodriguez, Product Marketing Manager of JetBrains Aqua. “The IDE is still in active development, and we continue implementing new features and improvements.”

Developers and test engineers can download the latest version of Aqua here, and are welcomed to submit any feedback here.