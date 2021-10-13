The Linux Foundation and Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) have teamed up to help reduce the barrier to entry for various technology roles. Through their new DevOps Bootcamp, students can learn the necessary knowledge and skills to practice DevOps in different roles.

According to The Linux Foundation’s 2021 Open Source Jobs report, 88% of technology professionals utilize DevOps, which highlights the importance of understanding these practices.

The Linux Foundation and CDF designed the bootcamp to be for existing or aspiring developers, operations professionals, engineers, or anyone else involved in software development, delivery, deployment, and maintenance.

The DevOps Bootcamp will provide an introduction to areas like DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). It also gives more detailed information into specific DevOps toolsets, such as Jenkins, then the course finishes off with advanced topics, such as GitOps and DevSecOps.

The foundations also noted that while the program talks about specific tools like Jenkins, it’s not intended to train students on those toolsets. This is because there are many DevOps tools out there and many organizations use a combination of tools, so it is better to take specific training on those tools as needed.

In addition to the classes, students will get access to an online forum where they can interact with other students, as well as virtual office hours with instructors four days a week.

The program can be completed in six months if a student dedicates 10-15 hours of effort per week to it, according to the foundations.

“Implementation of continuous delivery techniques varies widely by industry and requires case-by-case understanding of your own unique development environment. The Linux Foundation continues to provide high quality courses for software developers who want a better understanding of the continuous delivery landscape, and this DevOps Bootcamp is an excellent way to turbocharge your understanding and proficiency,” said Tracy Miranda, executive director of the Continuous Delivery Foundation. “By enrolling in the DevOps Bootcamp, within just a half year, you will be able to better evaluate and implement a solution that meets your DevOps needs.”