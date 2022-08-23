DevOps Institute, the learning community that serves to enable those who work in DevOps to advance career development and upskill for enterprise transformation by offering resources, guidance, and experts, today announced SKILup IT Learning, a subscription-based online education website.

SKILup IT Learning is a self-directed learning platform that focuses entirely on DevOps and Digital Transformation.

Users have the choice of either SKILup IT Learning+, an upgraded paid subscription that includes an expanding portfolio of certification preparation video training courses; SKILup IT Learning, the regular paid subscription; or the free Community Membership for limited access.

“SKILup IT Learning is the IT professional’s one-stop destination for continuous learning on topics relevant to DevOps and Digital Transformation,” said Jayne Groll, CEO at DevOps Institute. “The 2022 Upskilling IT Report findings clearly prove that upskilling IT resources and skills shortages are a major issue for organizations and individuals alike. SKILup IT Learning offers a unique solution to this huge challenge by making practical education from recognized thought leaders.”

According to the company, SKILup IT Learning provides subscribers of any level with access to focused content, practical education, and a wide range of knowledge that is not easily accessible on other learning platforms.

Additionally, the learning website helps subscribers distill and navigate training and education around the modern, trending DevOps skills and topics.

SKILup IT Learning is also underpinned by SKILup Discussions, an interactive chat platform that offers topic-specific channels to discuss, share, ask questions, and network with other SKILup IT Learning subscribers, industry thought leaders, and community members.

To learn more about the plan options, visit the website.