DevOps Institute, a professional member association and certification authority for advancing the human elements of DevOps, just announced the availability of its new Continuing Education Program. The program works to provide certified members with the skills, knowledge, and learning needed in order to remain relevant, optimize rising trends, and meet professional goals.

This program benefits individuals and organizations, both in different ways. For individuals, the program provides greater value to certifications through continuing education credits, supports continuous upskilling, increases work productivity and efficiency, and more. On the organizational side, the Continuing Education Program enhances employee recruitment and retention, assists with cross-training and coverage, and increases team productivity and efficiency.

Wear OS Tiles are now supported on Glance

The development team at Android recently announced support for Wear OS Tiles on Glance, a new framework built on top of JetPack Compose intended to bring simplicity to building for surfaces outside of apps on Android.

This alpha release brings users the main APIs needed to build Wear Tiles, including

GlanceTileService – A service to create your tile in the composable Content() function.

actionStartActivity – Starts an Activity from a user interaction.

Initial set of Glance Composables: Box , Row , Column , Text , Image , Spacer , CurvedRow , CurvedText .

LocalTimeInterval – Local compositions (similar to LocalState )

HackerOne gets $49 million in Series E

The hacker-powered security platform HackerOne has raised $49 million in Series E funding. The financing round was led by GP Bullhound and brings HackerOne’s total investment to almost $160 million.

HackerOne plans to utilize this funding by investing in research and development as well as expanding go-to-market activities. Existing investors Benchmark, NEA, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Valor Equity Partners also participated in the round.

“HackerOne is revolutionizing the way in which companies reduce their risk of a breach. By leveraging the world’s biggest community of ethical hackers, who have the power and willingness to prevent cyberattacks, and coupling it with their proprietary software, HackerOne is bringing a service to customers that no other vendor can match,” said Per Roman, managing partner at GP Bullhound.