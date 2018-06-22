GitLab’s complete DevOps vision is becoming a reality in its latest 11.0 release. The company announced the general availability of Auto DevOps.

GitLab first announced Auto DevOps last year, with the hope that the concept would help developers deliver their ideas to production faster. Today’s release of Auto DevOps focuses on accelerating enterprise DevOps adoption.

“GitLab is widely known for being a fully capable source code and lifecycle-management tool, but we’re now proving that GitLab is much more than that,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab. “With the release of GitLab 11.0 and power of Auto DevOps, we’re making it effortless for enterprises who haven’t yet transitioned to DevOps to effectively push an ‘easy button.’ This enables a fully functional delivery pipeline in just minutes.”

The release aims to remove bottlenecks, and features the ability to automatically guide code from verification to monitoring. According to the company, enterprises can speed up the DevOps lifecycle by 200 percent with Auto DevOps.

“Developers simply commit their code to GitLab, then Auto DevOps does the rest: building, testing, code quality scanning, security scanning, license scanning, packaging, performance testing, deploying, and monitoring their applications,” the company stated in the announcement. “Auto DevOps enables you to ship with confidence because critical security scanning is built in, including static and dynamic application security testing, dependency scanning, and container scanning. In doing so, developers can focus on what matters most to the organization – shipping code that adds value to the customer.”

The new solution leverages Kubernetes for deployments and integrates with Google Kubernetes Engine for accessing Kubernetes.

GitLab 11.0 is the 84th consecutive product release, according to the company. Other updates include built-in security scanning and support for .NET and Scala.