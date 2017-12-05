IBM and Pivotal Software have announced a new collaboration to provide Spring developers with more development tools at Pivotal’s annual developer conference SpringOne Platform. This collaboration will also provide support for containerized versions of IBM software that are on Pivotal Container Services.

The collaboration provides new options for using IBM software, such as Open Liberty, Websphere Liberty, and the IBM WebSphere Liberty build-pack. Spring developers will now be able to deploy applications into Pivotal Cloud Foundry public or private cloud as well as IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Private.

The Spring framework is popular among Java developers, according to IBM. A goal of this collaboration is to minimize cumbersome steps in the development process. The company says that it is designed to allow developers to spend more time writing code and less time navigating complex IT systems.

“Simply put, the purpose is for you to be able to create cloud native applications and microservices that use IBM’s software using your preferred framework and tools easier and faster than ever before,” Andrew Hoyt, director of development for IBM Cloud Integration, wrote in a post.