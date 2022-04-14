The team at JetBrains has announced the first major release of the year for its Java IDE IntelliJ. With IntelliJ IDEA 2022.1, customers gain multiple enhancements and new features all geared at improving user experience.

This release introduces the Dependency Analyzer that works to facilitate dependency management and conflict resolution. Another update is the Notifications tool window, which brings users a new way to receive and store notifications from the IDE.

Additionally, the updated New Project wizard works to simplify the process of launching new projects no matter the scale or level of complexity.

IntelliJ IDEA 2022.1 also brings users upgrades to Code Vision inlay hints with Code Author hints as well as enables them all by default to offer users instant insights about their code directly in the editor.

Support has also been added for the new features in Java 18 and improvements have been brought to the IDE’s performance with Kotlin.

Another highlight of this release is the redesigning of the Structural Search and Replace dialog. It now offers a simpler way to browse templates as well as a more convenient UI.

Several bug fixes and general updates for IntelliJ IDEA’s accessibility features are also a part of this release in order to better accommodate customer needs.

This release also includes security updates, such as the ability to detect Maven and Gradle dependencies that are vulnerable and suggest fixes where they are available.

This version can be downloaded here or it can be updated directly from the IDE. To learn more about IntelliJ IDEA 2022.1, see here.